Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF) Shares Down 0.6%

Goodman Group (OTCMKTS:GMGSF – Get Rating) fell 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $15.90. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Goodman Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09.

Goodman Group engages in the development, owning, and management of industrial property and business space. It involves in the investment in directly and indirectly held industrial property, investment management, property services, and property development. The company was founded by Gregory Leith Goodman in 1989 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

