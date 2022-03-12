Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF – Get Rating) was up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 22,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07.

About Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF)

Carbon Streaming Corp. offers investors exposure to carbon credits. It is used by both governments and corporations to achieve their climate goals. The company was founded on September 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

