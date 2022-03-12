Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Trading 4.2% Higher

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF – Get Rating) was up 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.30 and last traded at $7.20. Approximately 22,559 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 39% from the average daily volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.91.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.07.
About Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Carbon Streaming (MXVDF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.