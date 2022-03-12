BCE Inc. (BCE) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70.

BCE has raised its dividend payment by 6.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. BCE has a dividend payout ratio of 102.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect BCE to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 105.1%.

Shares of BCE stock opened at $55.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BCE has a twelve month low of $44.60 and a twelve month high of $56.33.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 917,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,798,000 after purchasing an additional 340,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,235,000 after purchasing an additional 44,456 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of BCE by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BCE shares. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.20.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

