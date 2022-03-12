Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Announces $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Banc of California has decreased its dividend payment by 22.7% over the last three years. Banc of California has a dividend payout ratio of 12.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banc of California to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Get Banc of California alerts:

Shares of BANC stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $15.40 and a 12 month high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Banc of California had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $73.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Banc of California will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BANC shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Banc of California from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banc of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, Director James Andrew Barker bought 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.32 per share, for a total transaction of $249,228.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jared M. Wolff purchased 5,015 shares of Banc of California stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.70 per share, with a total value of $98,795.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Banc of California by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 14,835 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Banc of California by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 72,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,519 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Banc of California by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,179 shares of the bank’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Banc of California by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Banc of California by 172.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 43,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 27,659 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banc of California (Get Rating)

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banc of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banc of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.