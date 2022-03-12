GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

GAMCO Investors has increased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

GAMCO Investors stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. GAMCO Investors has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $558.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 174.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,917 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,236 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 73.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,710 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Investors by 190.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,170 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of GAMCO Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.

About GAMCO Investors

GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.

