GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

GAMCO Investors, Inc. (NYSE:GBL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
GAMCO Investors has increased its dividend payment by 7.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
GAMCO Investors stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. GAMCO Investors has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $29.94. The stock has a market cap of $558.21 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.57.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of GAMCO Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th.
About GAMCO Investors (Get Rating)
GAMCO Investors, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory and asset management services. It provides investment services, which manages separate accounts for high net worth individuals, institutions, and qualified pension plans, and through the company’s role as advisor to a family of mutual funds.
