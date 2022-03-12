Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Verisk Analytics has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $182.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $167.37 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,446 shares of company stock worth $4,670,641 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.86.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

Read More

Dividend History for Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.