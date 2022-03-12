Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Verisk Analytics has a payout ratio of 19.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Verisk Analytics to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $182.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Verisk Analytics has a 1-year low of $167.37 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.16. The company has a market capitalization of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.66, for a total value of $109,959.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,446 shares of company stock worth $4,670,641 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 716 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VRSK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.86.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

