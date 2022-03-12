Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Raises Dividend to $1.10 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94.

Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend payment by 19.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 26.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $16.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.5%.

NYSE:DPZ opened at $386.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $446.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.73. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $353.23 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. TheStreet upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $460.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.19.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at $848,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

