Quanex Building Products Co. (NX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 14th

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Quanex Building Products has raised its dividend payment by 10.1% over the last three years. Quanex Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 15.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Quanex Building Products to earn $2.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.6%.

Quanex Building Products stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. Quanex Building Products has a 52 week low of $20.32 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $766.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.66.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $267.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Quanex Building Products will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Jason Lippert purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $137,820.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 12,468 shares of company stock valued at $301,718. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quanex Building Products by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,579,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,252,000 after acquiring an additional 118,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Quanex Building Products by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Quanex Building Products by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,174,000 after buying an additional 6,966 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Quanex Building Products by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 411,128 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after buying an additional 16,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 63,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

