Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

SELB stock opened at $1.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.27. The stock has a market cap of $192.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.23. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $5.28.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy A. Springer purchased 211,190 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.99 per share, for a total transaction of $631,458.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 13,597 shares of Selecta Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $42,014.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 217.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 15,749 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 19,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SELB shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

