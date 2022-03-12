Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.48%.

NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.98. Landsea Homes has a fifty-two week low of $6.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSEA shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the first quarter worth $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 63.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 74.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 553.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares in the last quarter. 23.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

