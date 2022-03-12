Zacks: Brokerages Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $277.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) to report $277.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $283.45 million and the lowest is $272.85 million. NuVasive reported sales of $271.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $302.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.92 million. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

NUVA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on NuVasive in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVA. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,654 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in NuVasive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,635 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 65,603 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $51.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $45.45 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.17 and a 200-day moving average of $55.16.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

