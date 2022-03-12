Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,528,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,312,000 after purchasing an additional 561,520 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,679,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,594,000 after purchasing an additional 132,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,546,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,256,000 after purchasing an additional 204,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Mosaic by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,284,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,058,000 after purchasing an additional 432,753 shares during the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mosaic news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MOS. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.47.

Mosaic stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.59. The Mosaic Company has a 52-week low of $28.26 and a 52-week high of $64.71.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

