ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 15,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.36, for a total transaction of $8,660,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOW opened at $512.15 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $558.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $620.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.26, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

