Pendal Group Ltd Trims Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Pendal Group Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,864 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,579 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Cigna by 248.1% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 188 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cigna during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $226.86 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $272.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.86.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $0.09. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Cigna from $245.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Research Partners began coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.26.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

