CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Acquires Shares of 4,246 Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,246 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progress Software by 48,755.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,052,831 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,789,000 after buying an additional 1,050,676 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Progress Software by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,724,000 after acquiring an additional 568,089 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,355,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Progress Software by 546.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after purchasing an additional 170,360 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Progress Software by 927.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,839 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after purchasing an additional 137,063 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRGS. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $41.06 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $143.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. On average, research analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

