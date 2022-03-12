Pendal Group Ltd Sells 7,105 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,105 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 249,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,825,000 after acquiring an additional 28,061 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 338,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 679,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,731,000 after acquiring an additional 174,041 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 231,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,838,000 after buying an additional 102,213 shares during the period. 71.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.76. The company has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.87 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 27.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. UBS Group upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.21.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total transaction of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing, and equipment financing.

