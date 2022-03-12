BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS.

BTAI stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $484.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTAI. UBS Group reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.14.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the period. 45.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

