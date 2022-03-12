BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS.
BTAI stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $14.32 and a 1 year high of $49.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.17. The firm has a market cap of $484.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.04.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on BTAI. UBS Group reduced their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.14.
About BioXcel Therapeutics (Get Rating)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.