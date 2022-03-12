Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.37

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.37 and traded as high as $2.53. Acer Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 69,882 shares traded.

ACER has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Acer Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.13.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.30). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acer Therapeutics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 179,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 38.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 16,111 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACER)

Acer Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapies for medical needs. Its product pipeline includes ACER-001 Edsivo and ACER-2820. The Edsivo is a type of celiprolol for Vascular Ehlers-Danlos syndrome. The ACER-001 is for the treatment of urea cycle disorders and Maple Syrup Urine diseases.

