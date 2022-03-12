Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $34.30 on Friday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $187,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $39,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,204 shares of company stock worth $2,454,097. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

