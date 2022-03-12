Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.89

Shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.89 and traded as low as $15.93. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $16.52, with a volume of 1,194,449 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1184 dividend. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.10 per share, with a total value of $271,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Alan Rappaport acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.20 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 27,845 shares of company stock valued at $517,452 in the last three months.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter.

