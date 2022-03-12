Vince (NYSE:VNCE) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.68

Vince Holding Corp. (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.68 and traded as low as $7.15. Vince shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 2,161 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vince from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.38.

Vince (NYSE:VNCE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The textile maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.42). Vince had a negative net margin of 5.25% and a negative return on equity of 26.81%. The business had revenue of $87.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vince Holding Corp. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shay Capital LLC bought a new position in Vince in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vince by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 80,460 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vince by 2,032.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,623 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Vince Company Profile (NYSE:VNCE)

Vince Holding Corp. engages in the manufacture, design, and sale of luxury apparel and accessories. It offers clothing, footwear, and handbags. It operates through the Wholesale, Rebecca Taylor and Parker and Direct-to-Consumer segments. The Wholesale segment deals with the sale of products to premier department stores and specialty stores in the U.S.

