KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.15

KKR Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:KIO – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.15 and traded as low as $14.41. KKR Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $14.41, with a volume of 39,269 shares.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.
KKR Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile (NYSE:KIO)
KKR Income Opportunities Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co L.P. The fund is managed by KKR Asset Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets and hedging markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in first- and second-lien secured loans, unsecured loans and high yield corporate debt instruments.
