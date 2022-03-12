Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $400.35

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $400.35 and traded as low as $320.98. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $336.00, with a volume of 305 shares changing hands.
The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $343.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.10.
About Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF)
