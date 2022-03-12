Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $261.94 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) will report sales of $261.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Gentherm’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $253.91 million to $271.15 million. Gentherm reported sales of $288.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full-year sales of $1.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.19 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company had revenue of $248.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on THRM. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Gentherm from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Gentherm by 14.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 52,541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gentherm by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 229,640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,316,000 after purchasing an additional 81,458 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THRM opened at $68.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.27. Gentherm has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $99.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.88.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

