Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $40.97

Shares of Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMTF – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.97 and traded as low as $34.50. Hyundai Motor shares last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 2,797 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.92.
Hyundai Motor Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYMTF)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyundai Motor (HYMTF)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Hyundai Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyundai Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.