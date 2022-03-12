Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.47 EPS

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.47), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($5.31) EPS.
VRDN stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $436.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.99. Viridian Therapeutics has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $22.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78.
In other Viridian Therapeutics news, insider Jonathan Violin sold 16,751 shares of Viridian Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $327,482.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.
Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Viridian Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of proprietary RNA-targeted therapeutics. Its product candidates include Cobomarsen, which treats patients with certain cancers, including cutaneous T-cell lymphoma and adult T-cell leukemia/lymphoma, and Remlarsen and MRG-229, which are made for the treatment of patients with pathological fibrosis.
