Brokerages Set Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) PT at $55.83

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

FWONK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Formula One Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Formula One Group by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,690,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $57.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.65. Formula One Group has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $65.24.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

