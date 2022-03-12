Brokerages Set Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) PT at $55.83

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.83.
FWONK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Formula One Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Formula One Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 261,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Formula One Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 260,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,497,000 after acquiring an additional 13,528 shares during the period. Allstate Corp grew its stake in Formula One Group by 275.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 16,749 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Formula One Group during the 4th quarter worth $250,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,690,000 after purchasing an additional 151,376 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Formula One Group (Get Rating)
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Formula One Group (FWONK)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.