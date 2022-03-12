Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.030-$0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.40 million-$14.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $13.20 million.

NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $8.54 on Friday. Everspin Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.78 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.45 million, a PE ratio of 38.82 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.19. Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 22.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRAM shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Everspin Technologies from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

In related news, CEO Darin G. Billerbeck sold 19,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $203,743.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MRAM. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 339.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 36,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.03% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

