PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of AGS opened at $6.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.64. The stock has a market cap of $255.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 3.08. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 3.36.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its position in PlayAGS by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in PlayAGS by 350.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,585 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in PlayAGS by 521.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in PlayAGS in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

