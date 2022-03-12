TheStreet Downgrades Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) to C+

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.
About Superior Group of Companies (Get Rating)
Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.
