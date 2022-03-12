TheStreet Downgrades Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) to C+

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62. Superior Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $18.27 and a 52 week high of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 147.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 61.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,988 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the third quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 236.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 41.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Superior Group of Companies (Get Rating)

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to the medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products.

