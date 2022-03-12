CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CTT – Correios De Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CTTOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 120.7% from the February 13th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 19.1 days.

CTTOF stock opened at $4.72 on Friday. CTT – Correios De Portugal has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.05.

CTT – Correios de Portugal SA engages in the provision postal and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Mail, Express and Parcels, Financial Services and Retail, and Bank. The Mail segment includes postal financial services and retail products, payments related with collection of invoices and fines, and integrated solutions and tolls.

