Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Trading Up 7.3%

Pires Investments plc (LON:PIRI – Get Rating) was up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.95 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.85 ($0.08). Approximately 686,273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,043,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.45 ($0.07).

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.89. The stock has a market cap of £9.42 million and a PE ratio of -12.06.

Pires Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital. It provides access for public market investors to companies at an early stage of their growth trajectory. The firm is focused on both direct and co-investment in technology companies and in specialist technology venture capital funds.

