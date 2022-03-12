CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Increases Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Insulet by 0.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Insulet by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Insulet by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Insulet by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,418 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

PODD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Insulet from $295.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Insulet from $315.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Insulet from $329.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.23.

Insulet stock opened at $223.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $244.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 970.70 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $193.70 and a 12-month high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. Insulet had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The business had revenue of $307.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Insulet (Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.