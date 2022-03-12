28,000 Shares in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Purchased by Aries Wealth Management

Aries Wealth Management bought a new position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000. Aries Wealth Management owned about 0.09% of Northwest Natural as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NWN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 366.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 42.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $55.00 on Friday. Northwest Natural Holding has a 12 month low of $43.07 and a 12 month high of $57.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $294.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.482 per share. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 75.39%.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

