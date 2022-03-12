Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Position Boosted by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) by 11,668.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celsius during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

CELH has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Celsius from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.83.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.89. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.45 and a 52-week high of $110.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.08 and a beta of 2.06.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Celsius had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 192.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

