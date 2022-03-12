Aries Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,486 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,988 shares during the quarter. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 13,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 16,264 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 64,298 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,748 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 19,903 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $84,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VZ opened at $53.04 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

