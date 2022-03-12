Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) Shares Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Get Rating) by 4,532.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,529,000 after buying an additional 103,399 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,664,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 529.8% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 542,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,907,000 after acquiring an additional 456,438 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 542,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 28,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,721,000 after purchasing an additional 32,791 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EMQQ stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $69.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.61.

