Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 403.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,496,000 after buying an additional 1,555,206 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2,857.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,404,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,623,000 after buying an additional 1,357,300 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,281,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $111,575,000 after buying an additional 640,284 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 808,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,690,000 after buying an additional 399,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,492,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,134,000 after buying an additional 357,908 shares in the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $69.04 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.19.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.253 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In other Microchip Technology news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 41,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $3,617,181.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,348 shares of company stock valued at $7,907,954. 2.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

