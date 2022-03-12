2,304 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Bought by Lindbrook Capital LLC

Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 75.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $73.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.61. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

