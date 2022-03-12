Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stake in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) by 645.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,419 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Summit Materials by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 157,530 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Summit Materials by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

SUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

Summit Materials stock opened at $29.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 1.32. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.45 and a 52-week high of $41.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $596.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.31 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

