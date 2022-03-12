IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $4.14 Million Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cummins were worth $4,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

CMI stock opened at $195.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.50 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $219.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.75%.

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.10, for a total value of $88,193.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total transaction of $58,436.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,018,276 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.08.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

