Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 2,230 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 404.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognex were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CGNX. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Cognex by 81.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 333 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Cognex by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 571,341 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,427,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Cognex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,504 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $65.92 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $92.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.26 and its 200 day moving average is $77.23.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 16.67%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CGNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognex from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.20.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

