Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Down 97.4% in February

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.4% from the February 13th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at $6.28 on Friday. Bank of Ireland Group has a one year low of $4.56 and a one year high of $7.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.15.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BKRIY. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €6.00 ($6.52) to €7.00 ($7.61) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Ireland Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.60.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

