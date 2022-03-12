VietNam (LON:VNH) Trading Up 1%

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Rating) was up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 317 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 317 ($4.15). Approximately 15,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 74,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314 ($4.11).

The company has a market capitalization of £95.16 million and a P/E ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 324 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 318.05.

VietNam Company Profile (LON:VNH)

VietNam Holding Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Vietnam Holding Asset Management Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Vietnam. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of large cap companies, with an emphasis on State Owned Enterprises that the Vietnamese government has identified for partial divestment and listing on the two domestic securities trading centers.

