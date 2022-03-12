VietNam (LON:VNH) Trading Up 1%

VietNam Holding Limited (LON:VNH – Get Rating) was up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 317 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 317 ($4.15). Approximately 15,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 74,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 314 ($4.11).
The company has a market capitalization of £95.16 million and a P/E ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 324 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 318.05.
VietNam Company Profile (LON:VNH)
Recommended Stories
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for VietNam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VietNam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.