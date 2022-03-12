Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.90

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €28.90 ($31.41) and last traded at €29.66 ($32.24), with a volume of 198191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €31.00 ($33.70).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of €37.33 and a 200-day moving average of €41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:JUN3)
