Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.90

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €28.90 ($31.41) and last traded at €29.66 ($32.24), with a volume of 198191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €31.00 ($33.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of €37.33 and a 200-day moving average of €41.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:JUN3)

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, and automated systems worldwide. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of used trucks; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

