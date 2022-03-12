First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Short Interest Down 97.8% in February

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the February 13th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNDV. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of RNDV stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $38.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.