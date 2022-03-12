First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV) Short Interest Down 97.8% in February

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the February 13th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNDV. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 35,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF alerts:

Shares of RNDV stock opened at $29.31 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $38.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. This is a boost from First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.