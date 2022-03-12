ECSC Group (LON:ECSC) Shares Down 4%

ECSC Group plc (LON:ECSC – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.79) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.79). Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,760 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62.50 ($0.82).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 66.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 77.01. The firm has a market cap of £6.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.55, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

ECSC Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and cyber security services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Channel Islands, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Assurance, Managed Detection & Response, and Vendor Products.

