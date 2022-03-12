Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) PT Lowered to $83.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

ORCL has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered Oracle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.09.

ORCL opened at $77.82 on Friday. Oracle has a 52 week low of $65.86 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.36. The firm has a market cap of $207.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886,260 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,001,088 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,395,455,000 after acquiring an additional 683,095 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,477,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $971,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,602 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,004,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $856,570,000 after acquiring an additional 118,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,274,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

