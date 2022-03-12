Brokerages Anticipate Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $978.91 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $438.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 158%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $5.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $5.97 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $6.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($2.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($2.66). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 7.33% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. Hyatt Hotels’s revenue for the quarter was up 153.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.77) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on H. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $80.50 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.69.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $90.45 on Wednesday. Hyatt Hotels has a 12-month low of $67.70 and a 12-month high of $108.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.93 and its 200-day moving average is $86.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.49 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, insider David Udell sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alejandro Reynal bought 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $83.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,332 shares of company stock worth $5,156,474. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 25,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $14,615,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $3,717,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter worth $1,976,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,962,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,179,000 after buying an additional 311,704 shares during the period. 43.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyatt Hotels Corp. engages in the development and management of resort and hotel chains. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group. The Owned and Leased Hotels segment offers hospitality services and hotels.

