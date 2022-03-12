U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Price Target Raised to $16.50 at HC Wainwright

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $16.50 in a report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of U.S. Gold from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

USAU stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.03. U.S. Gold has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Gold will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $325,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Gold by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 19.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Gold by 70.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates.

